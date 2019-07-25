City Council to discuss additional funding for S&WB

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Orleans Parish voters may be asked to pay for the city’s aging infrastructure and drainage needs.
On Thursday, the New Orleans City Council will discuss ways to fund the Sewerage and Water Board.
Well after Mayor Latoya Cantrell recently struck a deal with Governor John Bel Edwards to give New Orleans $50 million in up front money along with $26 million in recurring funds, the administration now wants voters to approve of other steps needed to take care of infrastructure needs.
The City Council will hear a presentation from the Cantrell Administration asking for a special election that would allow the city to incur debt and issue up to $500 million in bonds over the next 30 years.
According to the proposition that voters would see, the money would go towards streets, bridges, public buildings, along with drainage systems, storm water management and several other areas.
The proposition also says the bonds would be paid back through the valorem taxes.
The Council will consider amending a cooperative endeavor agreement to reallocate funds to the sewerage and water board.
Executive Director of S&WB Ghassan Korban says if everything goes right, they could start receiving upfront money from the state by August to start paying down their debt.
“Obviously, this cash coming in allows us the flexibility to do just that because now if we make our vendors whole once that money comes in then that gives us a little bit more flexibility, breathing room in terms of moving money back to where it belongs because every division has its own responsibility,” says Korban.
“We will make sure that we’re working with the city off New Orleans and every single dollar gets to the infrastructure needs that it was designed for,” says Edwards.
If the resolution to call for a special election is approved, voters can expect to head to the ballots on November 16.
All of those items will be discussed at Noon Thursday at City Hall. The meeting is open to the public.
