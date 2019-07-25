Daily summer storms return this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -After a few nice, dry days the usual summertime humidity and storm chances will be returning. Friday will be mostly dry with a few showers south of the lake. By Saturday storm coverage will return to normal summer levels.
Little day to day change is expected into next week. Some days will have a little more storm coverage than others. Highs will be typical to maybe even a smidge below normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The tropics are quiet and no development is expected for at least the next five days.
