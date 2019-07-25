Ex-NOPD detective, convicted pedophile arrested on new charges

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - State troopers arrested and booked a former NOPD sex crimes detective and convicted pedophile Wednesday (July 24), on new accusations of failing to register as a sex offender, court document show.
Stanley Burkhardt has been the subject of multiple FOX 8 investigations, related to his abuse of two young boys during his time as a detective.
A state police spokesman said their detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Burkhardt after an investigation into his possible non-compliance with the terms of his release. After executing search warrants, the spokesman said additional charges could be filed.
Burkdarht was booked into the Orleans Justice Center jail on one charge of failing to register and notify as a sex offender or child predator, court records show.
His bail was set at $10,000.
The now 69-year-old was convicted of numerous sex crimes in the 1980s and 90s. Before that, Burkhardt worked as the lead detective for the NOPD’s pedophile unit. He served time in federal prison and was released in March of 2019.
Last fall, new accusations surfaced against Burkhardt, when Richard Windmann filed a formal complaint against him for abuse that allegedly took place in the 1970s.
After already being sexually abused in other cases, Windmann was supposed to be looked after by Burkhardt. Instead, Burkhardt also abused him until he was 16 years old.
After NOPD confirmed detectives were investigating Windmann’s complaint, another man -- Vic “VJ” Groomer -- came forward with similar accusations. Groomer said Burkhardt first raped him when he was 8 years old.
Burkhardt’s next court appearance is set for August 21.
