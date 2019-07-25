FFF: Prediction time, Saints vs. Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: It’s time to pick my Super Bowl teams, who’s the world’s most valuable soccer team, and my visit to Baton Rouge for beignets.
FOOTBALL
With football officially here with the arrival of the Saints on Airline Drive, it’s time to get out the crystal ball.
The Saints own back-to-back titles in the NFC South, and no doubt are the favorite for a 3-peat. But let’s be honest, it’s Super Bowl or bust for the Black and Gold.
Sean Payton’s roster is stacked from top-to-bottom, one of his most impressive groups since he’s been in the Crescent City. His unit just missed out on the “Big One” in 2017 and 2018. I believe in 2019 they finally get back after a 10-year hiatus.
For the first time since 2009, the Super Bowl is back in Miami. So works out perfectly for the Saints. They won it there 10 years ago, and already know the lay of the land.
On the other sideline, I’m going with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The Patriots dynasty doesn’t continue into 2019.
FÚTBOL
Forbes released it’s world’s most valuable soccer teams list, and Spanish giants Real Madrid sit on top.
“Los Blancos” is worth $4.24 billion. Sponsorship rights, uniform sales, and TV rights helped the team grab the top spot.
Real Madrid is followed by rival Barcelona ($4 billion), Manchester United ($3.8 billion), Bayern Munich ($3 billion) and Manchester City ($2.69 billion).
FOOD
Food and Wine Magazine boldly claimed the best beignets in New Orleans were actually in Baton Rouge. That was considered blasphemy to many from the Crescent City. So of course, I went up to the Capital City to investigate.
The spot is called Coffee Call. It’s in a strip mall in Baton Rouge.
The beignets were good, but let’s be honest they were beignets. It’s powdered sugar and fried dough. It’s extremely hard to differentiate who has the best.
Café du Monde in the French Quarter no doubt has a better atmosphere than Coffee Call. Morning Call is also one of my faves, but right now they don’t have a brick and mortar location.
I enjoyed the beignets at Coffee Call, but best around, I can’t go there. The atmosphere mixed with the beignets keeps me coming back to Café du Monde.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.