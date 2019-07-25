Former head of NOPD’s pedophile unit arrested for failing to register as sex offender

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Disturbing new details about the former head of the NOPD’s pedophile unit. Troopers arrested Stanley Burkhardt Wednesday for failing to register as a sex offender.
Burkhardt has been the subject of numerous FOX 8 investigations. We have interviewed two men, including Richard Windmann, who say the former sex crimes detective sexually abused them decades ago.
According to court documents, Burkhardt was arrested Wednesday because he was making disturbing comments associated with pictures of young boys taken and posted by other users on the photo sharing website Flickr. He’s also accused of adding 117 pictures of young boys to his favorites list under an email account and Flickr user name he did register with authorities as part of his sex offender status.
“All this time this guy, this monster, has had access to our children in New Orleans and that should have never ever happened in the first place,” said alleged victim Richard Windmann.
According to the court documents, Burkhardt commented under a picture of a shirtless young boy saying, “Long legged laddie looking for luv.” Under another picture of a young male doing a handstand, Burkhardt reportedly posted, “Another way to attract bead throwers attention.” Followed by “Hmmm he looks familiar” and “I had hundreds of wonderful Mardi Gras kids shots, but sadly hurricane washed em away.” Another post under Burkhardt’s user name said,"Boys in their unguarded moments are essentially sensual." Those messages were posted between May and June of this year.
“That really gives you a window into Stanley Burkhardt’s mind, he’s not cured, there is no cure for what he has and the only thing we can do to keep our children safe is keep him in jail,” said Windmann.
Court documents also reveal Burkhardt was employed at Harrah’s Casino in New Orleans from May 14th until the end of June of this year. Those documents say even though he was hired, Harrah’s was still in the process of doing his background investigation. And, during that investigation, it was discovered he was a registered sex offender. He was suspended from work on July 1.
Documents also say Burkhardt appeared to hide the fact he was a sex offender. According to the documents, the copy of his driver’s license that he provided to Harrah’s during the hiring process did not reflect the required sex offender stamp as required by law. It appeared to be altered or scratched off so it would not be visible.
“I’m especially grateful to the Louisiana State Police for keeping this guy under a microscope and yeah Stanley that’s been happening, there’s a lot of people that have been watching you and I’m determined as are a lot of other people that this isn’t going to happen again,” said Windmann.
Court documents say Burkhardt was found to be in violation of several aspects of the Louisiana Sex Offender registration law including not disclosing he was a sex offender or child predator as part of his profile associated with his Flickr account.
Burkhardt was given a $10,000 bond for Wednesday’s arrest. It appears he is now out of jail, as he did not show up when his name was searched his name on the Orleans Parish jail website. He was convicted of numerous sex crimes in the 80′s and 90′s.
The NOPD has confirmed that it is investigating a sexual assault allegation against Burkhardt dating back to the 70′s'. Windmann has said he is the victim in that case.
