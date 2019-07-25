Men allegedly involved in CVS shootout federally indicted

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Federal prosecutors announced Thursday (July 25) that two residents of Indianapolis were federally indicted for allegedly stealing drugs from a CVS pharmacy in the Uptown area in June.
Richard Sansbury, 26, and Alan Parson, 18, were charged with:
In count 1: conspiracy to commit robbery involving a controlled substance, in violation of Title 18, United States Section, 2118. If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, a period of 3 years supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.
In count 2: armed robbery involving controlled substances in violation of Title 18, United States Sections, 2118(a) and (c)(1). If convicted, both face a maximum sentence of 25 years of imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, a period of 3 years supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.
In count 3, discharge of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence, in violation of Title 18, United States Sections, 924(c)(1)(A)(iii). If convicted, both face a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life imprisonment, a fine up to $250,000.00, a period of 3 years supervised release, and a mandatory special assessment of $100.00.
At approximately 6:06 a.m., the pair entered the 24-hour pharmacy in the 4900 block of Prytania St., armed with weapons, prosecutors said.
Both wore hooded sweatshirts and blue medical gloves. Upon entering the store, Sansbury allegedly removed a firearm from his waistband, went behind the front counter, and detained a cashier by using zip-ties.
He led the cashier to another area of the store.
Parson went to the back of the store, in the pharmacy area, and forced another employee to the ground before securing the employee’s feet with zip-ties. He is then alleged to have filled a large trash bag with several pill bottles that he retrieved from the pharmacy safe.
As the two men left the story, a shootout started between the suspects and New Orleans police. The confrontation resulted in a bullet wound to one of the officers, who was shot in the shoulder.
Video surveillance captured the robbery as it occurred inside of the CVS, as well as the subsequent shootout with police.
