NOPD searching for man missing since May 2018
NOPD says 50-year-old Rodney Jerome Glover was last seen by his family in May 2018.
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 25, 2019 at 10:34 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 10:34 AM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a man who family members say has been missing since May 2018.

Police are searching for 50-year-old Rodney Jerome Glover.

According to family members, Glover was last seen on May 21, 2018 at a graduation event. He later contacted family members electronically between March and April this year. Glover’s family has not had any contact with them since.

Rodney Glover is described as a black male with a medium to heavy build. He is about 5’10” tall and weighs about 205 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair in a medium fade style with a scar above his left eye.

If anyone has any information about the whereabouts of Rodney Glover, they are asked to contact NOPD Fourth District Detectives at (504) 658-6040.

