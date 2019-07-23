Odell Beckham Jr. hosts youth football camp in Strongsville ahead of Cleveland Browns training camp Thursday

Odell Beckham Jr. hosts youth football camp in Strongsville ahead of Cleveland Browns training camp Thursday
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. catches a pass during a drill at the team's NFL football training facility in Berea, Ohio, Tuesday, June 4, 2019. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane) (Source: Ron Schwane)
By Randy Buffington | July 23, 2019 at 11:50 AM CDT - Updated July 25 at 11:36 AM

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. hosted a youth football camp for grade school kids at Strongsville High School on Tuesday, July 23.

The wide receiver worked alongside several area prep and college coaches to help develop the skills of over 650 campers.

The children were between grades 1-8.

Cleveland Browns General Manager John Dorsey also made an appearance:

Following the camp, there will be media availability at 1 p.m., watch below:

Go Browns! Odell Beckham Jr. holds football camp for youth in Strongsville before the start of training camp https://bit.ly/2GpA3WI

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

The camp comes just two days before Cleveland Browns start training camp.

Anticipation has been building up but this will be the first time we see the entire crew at full speed.

Starters like Beckham Jr. and Baker Mayfield will work to build chemistry.

Fans are hoping it can be the same type of bond Beckham and Landry have built over the years.

WATCH: Nike releases heartwarming commercial featuring Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry

The team is loaded with talent on both sides of the ball, so it will be interesting to see who makes the final 53-man roster.

Training camp will be free and open to the public starting Thursday, July 25 at 10 a.m.

[ Check out the full schedule here ]

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.