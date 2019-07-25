Shelby: Another Nice-For-Summer Day

Expect the nice-for-summer weather to continue today. Highs will reach the upper 80s with lots of sunshine and low humidity. Rain chances will stay near zero through the end of the work week with only a stray shower possible Friday.
By the weekend, we will return to our summer norm as moisture levels begin to rise. Rain chances will be 40-50% and highs will stick to around 90 but with more humidity, it will certainly feel hotter.
The area of disturbed weather located along the tail-end of the front that pushed into the Gulf is looking less impressive. Models do not develop this feature, and the National Hurricane Center is keeping development chances low.
