Tigers to face Longhorns in Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Will Wade will face his former boss when the Tigers play the Texas Longhorns, led by Shaka Smart.
The matchup is part of the 2020 Big 12/SEC Basketball Challenge.
The Tigers are back in the challenge after a two-year absence and will travel to Austin to take on the University of Texas in the series of games set for Jan. 25, 2020.
Wade was an assistant coach under Smart at VCU from 2009-2013.
VCU was 113-37 during that time, reaching the NCAA Tournament three times and winning the 2012 Colonial Athletic Association Championship.
In 2011, the Rams advanced from the NCAA “First Four” all the way to the Final Four in Houston.
Texas finished the 2018-2019 season with a 21-16 overall record and finished in sixth place in the Big 12 with an 8-10 conference mark.
The Longhorns beat Lipscomb 81-66 to win the NIT Championship.
2020 Big 12/SEC Challenge – Saturday, Jan. 25:
- Baylor at Florida
- Iowa State at Auburn
- Tennessee at Kansas
- Kansas State at Alabama
- Mississippi State at Oklahoma
- Oklahoma State at Texas A&M
- TCU at Arkansas
- LSU at Texas
- Kentucky at Texas Tech
- Missouri at West Virginia
