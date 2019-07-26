After Further Review: Ranking the Saints, 5-1

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -#5: Linebacker Demario Davis
Davis was exactly what the Saints hoped he would be when they signed him as their marquee free agent last year. Davis fit right into the Saints locker room and led the team in tackles. The Saints are counting on that kind of leadership and production again this season.
#4: Wide Receiver Michael Thomas
Though he is stuck in a contract holdout, there’s no denying the impact Thomas has had during his first three years in New Orleans. He is coming back-to-back 100+ catch seasons. When his new deal is done, he will likely be the highest paid receiver in NFL history.
#3: Defensive End Cam Jordan
Jordan has gone from good to elite over the last few years of his career. He’s coming off back-to-back double digit sack seasons. The Saints rewarded him with a new deal. At 30 years old, he is showing no signs of slowing down.
#2: Running Back Alvin Kamara
The ideal back for Sean Payton’s offense, Kamara is coming off a monster sophomore season where he scored 18 touchdowns and gained over 1700 total yards. Heading into year three, his first without Mark Ingram, Kamara will be counted on even more to be the all-around player that he is.
#1: Quarterback Drew Brees
Even at 40 years old, Brees is one of the game’s best. Last year he was playing at an MVP level early in the season. He’s back for his 14th season in 2019. Bottom line, number nine is still capable of carrying a team to a Super Bowl.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.