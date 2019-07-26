Bruce:Temps And Humidity On The Way Up-Weekend Rains Return

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -As the day wears on, you will notice the humidity coming back and the summer pattern locks back in. Today will be mostly dry inland with a few showers along the extreme southern parishes. By Saturday, storm coverage will return to normal summer levels (40-50%).
Some days will have a little more storm coverage than others, but similar rain chances are expected into next week. Highs will be around to just below normal in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
The tropics are quiet, and no development is expected for at least the next five days.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.