Driver killed, passenger arrested after single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana State Police says a driver is dead and his passenger was arrested following a single-vehicle crash in St. Tammany Parish.
The crash happened around 4:45 a.m. Friday on LA 21 near Lavinghouse Road.
According to investigators, 42-year-old Lionel Harris Jr. was driving a stolen 2014 Ford Fusion northbound on LA 21 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and exited the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then crashed into a ditch.
Harris was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger in the vehicle, 44-year-old Tammy Cowart of Saucier, Mississippi, suffered moderate injuries in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Investigators believe Harris was impaired at the time of the crash. A toxicology test was taken and will be submitted for analysis.
Once released from the hospital, Cowart will be arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of Illegal Possession of Stolen Things.
The crash remains under investigation.
