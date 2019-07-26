FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #43: Lakeshore HS Coach Craig Jones

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Each Friday of June and July, FOX 8 is sitting down with a local high school football coach to preview the season and get to know them beyond the bright lights of high school football games. The coaches will also discuss the future of some of their top recruits.
Lakeshore HS Coach Craig Jones on setting goals with his team:
“This year, when we start getting into our meetings and trying to figure out what is our identity going to be? Offensively and defensively on the field, what legacy are we trying to leave? Our seniors obviously have had a great run and for them, I know, to a man, they’d love nothing more than to walk out as the winningest class at this point. I know they’ve got that. It’s funny every year to kind of get with them and get them to make it their own, buying into the program and having more ownership of the program and ultimately, I think that leads to being successful.”
Jones on the challenges of being in Class 4A:
“4A is potentially the tougher on the non-select side, in terms of getting to the quarterfinals, semifinals. I like the makeup of our kids where we feel like a program where it’s not ‘oh no, we have to go to Neville or play Neville or we have to play Karr in the semifinals.’ No, it’s that we get to go play Neville, get to go have a chance to see if we’re good enough to go play against them and beat them. I like the makeup of our kids because that’s the mentality that we have right now.”
FOX 8 Football Friday starts with the regular season on September 6th.
