FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #44: Michael Thomas Holdout Reaction

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints are set to open training camp without star wide receiver Michael Thomas as he began his holdout Thursday in the midst of contract negotiations with the team. On this episode of the FOX 8 Overtime Podcast, Juan Kincaid and Sean Fazende analyze the decision and what lies ahead.
Fazende on the attitude portrayed during Mickey Loomis and Sean Payton’s press conference:
“My overall impression was that as an organization, they would rather not be in this position. They’re treading carefully to not insult anyone on the other sides. They called the negotiations professional but I think, overall, this is a bit of unchartered waters in terms of this team has not dealt with this that much.”
Kincaid on Loomis’ approach given the other young players that will be up for contracts in the future:
“He’s kind of taking that diplomatic approach saying that we know he wants his money, he probably deserves the money he’s going to get but we can give him what we can give him because he has to start thinking about what comes after Michael Thomas.”
Please subscribe to the FOX 8 Overtime podcast so that you automatically get our new episodes. Also, please consider rating and reviewing our podcast to help others find it and join in.
To get in touch with us, download our Final Play or Tiger Huddle apps and submit a question.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.