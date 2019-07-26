JPSO: Woman dies en route to hospital following Harvey shooting

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating a shooting in Harvey that left a woman dead.
According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies received a call around 12:40 a.m. about a shooting in the 1200 block of Maplewood Drive. When deputies arrived at the scene they found shell casings but no victim.
Just after 1 a.m., deputies were contacted and told that there was a shooting victim on the Crescent City Connection inside of a disabled vehicle. The 23-year-old female victim was later pronounced dead at the scene.
According to the occupants of the vehicle, the victim was shot at the Maplewood Dr. location. They were attempting to drive the victim to the hospital when the vehicle became disabled.
JPSO is working to determine a motive and suspect in the shooting. The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact the JPSO Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
