Man pleads guilty to botched-robbery; homicide in 7th Ward

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -A New Orleans man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for a botched robbery that left his friend dead and two other people injured.
The Orleans Parish District Attorney’s Office says Deshawn Watson, 21, averted his murder trial by entering into a plea agreement related to the fatal shooting of Emile Williams on Sept. 5, 2016.
Watson pleaded guilty to an amended charge of manslaughter, and guilty as charged to attempted second-degree murder, obstruction of justice and conspiracy to commit armed robbery.
Criminal District Judge Tracey Flemings-Davillier sentenced Watson to 20 years on each count. The judge ordered the terms to be served concurrently, and with credit for time served since Watson's arrest on Sept. 18, 2017.
Williams, an 18-year-old from Baton Rouge, joined Watson and another person in meeting three young men for a narcotics transaction near the intersection of Republic and Law streets shortly after 1 a.m. After Williams entered the back seat of the other car to complete his purchase from the three men, Watson circled around the vehicle from behind and pointed a gun with the intention of robbing the drug dealers.
Watson was spotted by someone in the other car and a shootout erupted. While it remains unclear whether Williams was participating in Watson’s attempted armed robbery, he was shot four times -- by two different weapons -- and died at the hospital. Two others at the scene also were shot -- one occupant of each car -- but survived their injuries.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.