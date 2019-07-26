NOPD: Juveniles arrested for stealing valet keys and cars from downtown hotel

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The NOPD has arrested two juveniles in connection with multiple reported criminal incidents occurring in the Eighth District.
Police say one of the suspects, a 13-year-old male, was arrested in the 9000 block of Palm Street. The second suspect, a 16-year-old male, was arrested in the 6300 block of Keubel Street.
The two arrested individuals were developed as suspects in an incident that occurred on Poydras Street on July 25.
Police say a group of five juveniles reportedly stole several sets of keys from the valet stand at the Hilton Riverside Hotel on Poydras Street.
The same group of juveniles returned to the location between 2 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. that day and reportedly stole three vehicles using the keys.
The 13-year-old suspect was booked with simple burglary and auto theft in connection with the Poydras Street incident. The 16-year-old suspect has not yet been charged.
During warranted searches of the suspects’ residences, officers discovered each juvenile to be in possession of a handgun. Each suspect was also arrested for possession of a firearm.
Additionally, both arrested suspects were booked for existing warrants on simple burglary of a business for an incident in the 1000 block of Baronne Street, auto theft for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Gravier Street and auto theft for an incident that occurred in the 500 block of Tchoupitoulas Street.
