NOPD: 68 juveniles picked up for violating Summer curfew

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - For over a month, New Orleans police officers have kept an eye out for juveniles breaking Summer curfew.
The ordinance went into effect June 3 after an increase in juvenile crimes including vehicle burglaries.
As of July 23, 68 juveniles were picked up for violating curfew, those are teens 16 and younger spotted out past 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday with the hours extended to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.
The vast majority of the juveniles are driven home when officers get in touch with a parent or guardian.
Of the 68, nine were sent to the Covenant House, a non-profit that specializes in helping at-risk youth.
“If there’s a case where they can’t reach a guardian, they can’t reach the parent, then they’ll bring them to us but that’s only a couple times a week,” explains Jim Kelly, Executive Director of Covenant House.
He says in most cases, the parent picks the child up with an hour.
"We don't want to see kids out on the street,” Kelly said. “We don't want to see kids getting into trouble.”
When Mayor Cantrell put the city-wide curfew in place, she said it was a tool in her kit to curb juvenile crime. Kelly believes the curfew is also helping parents.
NOPD spokesman Andy Cunningham says the department has used the curfew to connect with the youth.
“Our officers have used this initiative to create positive interactions with the city’s youth, as well as, with their parents and/or guardians. It’s important to us to build trust between police and the community and at every opportunity- we will do that,” said Cunningham in a statement to FOX 8.
