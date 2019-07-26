Saints teammates missing Michael Thomas’ practice presence

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s not just Drew Brees that will miss Michael Thomas’s presence on the field, but the guys that go against him as well.
Over the last two training camps, his battles with Marshon Lattimore have been must-see practice. “Of course I miss him, just getting the good work I need," Lattimore said Friday. “We’ve got good receivers here, but Mike is one of the best receivers in the league. So just going against him everyday, it gets me better. It gets him better with us being two good players.”
Ted Ginn, Jr. has worked closely with Thomas the last two seasons and noted that a holdout is Thomas’ decision to deal with. “It’s not my action to really say it’s good or bad, or they need to hurry up or not," Ginn remarked after practice. "The thing is, as an older guy and an older guy in my room, having encountered a problem right now, is to keep my young guys and myself and the coaches ready to go and hands on with those guys. And once Mike come back in, he’s going to get right up to speed, and we’re going to take off.”
