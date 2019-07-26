Slidell home destroyed by early morning fire

SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) -An overnight fire destroyed a Slidell home on Richard Avenue.
St. Tammany Fire District #1 responded to the report of a shed fire located at 61038 Richard Ave.
Firefighters arrived on the scene in just over six minutes to find a single story home fully involved in fire and not a shed. Firefighters extinguished the fire and were able to bring the situation under control in just over twenty three minutes.
A neighbor called 911 to report the fire. The homeowner was home at the time of the fire and sustained minor burns while exiting the residence to escape the fire. The homeowner was transported to a local hospital for treatment. The home sustained significant fire damage and is considered a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
