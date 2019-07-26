Top recruit in the state of Louisiana, Jaquelin Roy, commits to LSU

Roy will be a senior this fall for U-High.
By Garland Gillen | July 26, 2019 at 5:58 PM CDT - Updated July 26 at 6:46 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The top recruit in the state of Louisiana according to Rivals, Jaquelin Roy, committed to LSU on Friday. The 4-star defensive lineman out of University High School announced his choice in front of family and friends at a party.

In a feature earlier this week on Roy, the Baton Rouge native admitted the pull of the Tigers weighed on him heavy.

“What I like about the Tigers is it’s home. I’ve been growing up watching them on TV. Glen Dorsey, Tyrann Mathieu, so there’s always that home team feeling. Once I started getting scholarships from other schools, I started liking other schools too. But it’s nothing I could do to get that home feeling away from me,” said Roy.

Roy is the 22nd commitment of the Tigers’ 2020 class. Rivals ranks LSU No. 1 in their 2020 rankings. Alabama and Clemson hold down the second and third spots.

Roy measures 6′4″, 288-pounds. He picked LSU over Alabama and Texas A&M.

Here’s a full list of LSU’s 2020 class:

Five-star recruits

Elias Ricks, cornerback, California

Rakim Jarrett, wide receiver, Washington D.C.

Antoine Sampah, linebacker, Virginia

Four-star recruits

Jaquelin Roy, defensive lineman, Baton Rouge

Kole Taylor, tight end, Colorado

Jalen Lee, defensive tackle, Watson, LA.

Eric Taylor, defensive tackle, Alabama

Jordan Toles, safety, Maryland

Major Burns, cornerback, Baton Rouge

Jermaine Burton, wide receiver, California

Josh White, linebacker, Texas

Lorando Johnson, cornerback, Texas

Demon Clowney, defensive end, Maryland

Alec Bryant, defensive end, Texas

Jordan Berry, defensive tackle, California

Max Johnson, quarterback, Georgia

Kayshon Boutte, wide receiver, New Iberia

T.J. Finley, quarterback, Ponchatoula

Three-star recruits

Ali Gay, defensive end, Kansas

Patrick Jenkins, defensive tackle, Marrero

Marlon Martinez, offensive lineman, Florida

Camron Jackson, defensive tackle, Haynesville

