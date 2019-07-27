After Further Review: Five takes from Saints practice #2

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Take One: Ready for Pads
There’s only so much you can say or do about football in shirts and shorts. At the end of the day, it’s not how the game is played.
All that changes Sunday when the pads finally come on and the intensity cranks up. Here is where we will truly get a sense of where players stand, especially along the offensive and defensive lines.
Take Two: Roll Call
Linebacker A.J. Klein was the newest absence to practice. No reason was given but with him out, Vince Beigel received first team reps at strongside linebacker and had a good day.
Javorius Allen and Michael Thomas also missed practice.
Take Three: Center/Nickel personnel
The Saints showed some nickel looks today at practice. P.J. Williams was lined up there with the first team.
Erik McCoy and Cameron Tom rotated at center again Saturday, though it appeared McCoy received more first team reps than Tom.
Take Four: Top Plays
Craig Robertson and Beigel both had tackles for loss during the early outdoor portion of practice. Robertson diagnosed the end around to Cyril Grayson and made the stop. Beigel played contain on an inside zone run then ran down the backside of a separate running play for two TFL’s.
Rookie safety Saquan Hampton nearly picked off Drew Brees during seven-on-sevens.
The biggest play of the day came when the team shifted indoors and Brees connected with Grayson on a deep post over Eli Apple.
Brees shined in the next team period as well. He hit Keith Kirkwood on a hook and a slant on back-to-back throws. Then, he found Jared Cook on a deep out for his third completion in a row. Later in the period, he hit Kirkwood again on a deep in route.
Teddy Bridgewater should have had two big plays but didn’t. In an early team period he went deep to Emmanuel Butler, but Kayvon Webster knocked the ball away at the last second. Later, he threw a beauty to Dan Arnold, who could not come down with the pass.
Taysom Hill is developing a nice chemistry with rookie tight end Alize Mack. He hit him on a corner route for a nice gain early. Then on the final team period, he hit him again on an over route.
Trey Hendrickson helped himself with a sack on Brees.
Take Five: Other Observations
- Lightning pushed Saturday’s practice indoors midway through the workout.
- Marshall Newhouse took some team reps at first team left tackle. Sean Payton hinted that they would be monitoring Terron Armstead’s reps throughout camp.
- Payton said Sheldon Rankins is ahead of schedule but said returning during training camp would be a little early. I still think Rankins misses regular season time but if he is not on PUP to start the season, then that will be a sign that the Saints think his injury is less than six weeks away.
