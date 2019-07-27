Drainage tough topic among New Orleans residents

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many New Orleans residents are keeping a closer eye on the skies, anxious for the rain deluges that have caused major street flooding across the metro. Some residents accept the pumps are working, but believe there are other drainage issues to blame.
“It came up as far as up to here and then into the street,” said Lower Garden District Resident Kerry Pakucko.
Pakucko says in her 10 years of owning the place, she’d never seen so much water.
“Some poor soul had stalled at the end of our driveway and she tried to back in to get to a slightly higher ground and she couldn’t even make it, it was that deep. And then we had a car stalled out right in the middle of the street, couldn’t go any farther,” Pakucko recalled.
In fact, Pakucko used her kayak to make a stop at the closest watering hole.
“I mean, who the heck has a canoe so they can get out of their house during the rain? That’s just nuts,” Pakucko exclaimed.
Pakucko says even if she accepts the pumps are working properly and that the city is seeing more rain in a shorter amount of time, she says she’s still concerned with drainage.
Pakucko says a neighbor found their storm drains were clogged, despite the city’s website indicating they’d been cleaned.
“The city says they were inspected and cleaned and here they are pulling out all of this mud and debris. Okay, if they were inspected and cleaned, what does that mean? They obviously were not cleaned, so I don’t have an answer to that,” said Pakucko.
Less than five hundred feet away, Owen Courreges points to two of the storm drains on his block.
“Still look cleared out but it's just a low spot,” he said.
Courreges says city truck were spotted on his block and, for a while, there was a noticeable difference, but not on July 10.
“Waters got really high and I parked my mother’s wheelchair van which I just got two weeks before over here and every time a wake came through and it was starting to get in it and I was afraid it was going to be ruined,” explained Courreges. “Unfortunately, I’m not going to be able to save my car, either.”
Courreges says barring any sudden advancements in the city’s pumping capacity or the restoration of what he claims is a collapsed drain, he doesn’t believe current infrastructure exists to handle rain events like the one July 10.
“I don’t think that there would really be much to be done if you have low lying areas,” said Courreges.
Pakucko, on the other hand, refuses to believe this problem is without a solution.
FOX 8 reached out to the city with drainage questions, but were told the information is unavailable at this time.
