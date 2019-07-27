FFF: Saints got it right with fan experience at training camp

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In this edition of FFF: Saints upgrade the facility for camp, English soccer player fights off knife-wielding attack, and the full dissection of the spicy fried chicken sandwich at Popeyes.
FOOTBALL
Obviously the biggest news at Saints training camp is the Michael Thomas contract situation. But until that get’s settled, the other big story for me, is the upgraded fan experience.
The covered bleachers and misters are an absolute game-changer. In the past, the Who-Dat fans would bake in the summer sun. Now, fans are maxing and relaxing watching their beloved Saints.
This is just another reason why Gayle Benson is such a smart owner. See a problem, rectify the situation with the fans best interest in mind.
FÚTBOL
What would you do to protect your teammate from a dangerous situation. Well, for Arsenal’s (English soccer team) Sead Kolasinac, it’s fighting off knife-wielding guys on mopeds attacking your teammate, Mesut Ozil.
The surveillance video is absolutely crazy from this attack. It’s only August, but I’m voting Kolasinac teammate of the year in sports.
FOOD
I have a new obsession, and it’s the Popeyes spicy fried chicken sandwich.
First off, it’s a monster piece of chicken between two pieces of bread. The spicy chicken can’t be contained by things such as dough.
Plus, it’s cheap. A little over $4 dollars. It’s a ton of bang for your buck, and there’s multiple locations in New Orleans to try it.
Most importantly, you can get it seven days a week. It’s well documented Chick-fil-A isn’t open on Sunday’s. Plus, Blue Oak and Moe’s only make there’s available once a week.
So my fried chicken sandwich friends, what are you waiting for. Get ready for spicy greatness.
