Jarvis Landry can’t help but swear with excitement about Odell Beckham Jr.'s catches at Cleveland Browns training camp

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I saw him make that first catch, over the shoulder, and then make that juggling catch on the sideline and get his knee down, and I thought ‘this s**t is real!’” Jarvis Landry said about Odell Beckham Jr. following Friday’s practice in Berea.
Landry has been watching Beckham Jr. make circus catches most of his life, through childhood, their days together at LSU, and on highlight reels here in the NFL.
Now he’s seeing them up close and personal once again, as the lifelong friends finally fulfill their dream of teaming up in the pros.
And it hit Landry on Day 1 of camp, when Beckham started reeling those passes in, that, well, it’s happening.
And the sky is the limit for two of the best receivers in the NFL, who will elevate each other.
“To a whole other level”, Landry said. “Obviously, the respect, and the competition level that we have between each other, is going to allow us to grow, especially on the field.”
But it will take an adjustment for one of them.
Sixteen months ago, before they drafted Baker, and long before they landed Beckham, the Browns traded for Landry, and gave him a new five-year, $75 million deal.
He was the new leader, the face of the franchise.
Now? Well, he’s still a team leader, but that bright spotlight has shifted over to others, especially OBJ. A
nd Landry has no problem with that.
“No, no...I want to win,” Landry said. “And I think this organization is doing everything in their grasp to make sure that that happens, and I’m just happy to be a part of it.”
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.