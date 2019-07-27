JPSO investigates homicide in Marrero

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - One person is dead following a shooting in Marrero according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Sheriff Joseph Lopinto says JPSO is investigating a homicide that occurred around in the 2800 block of Mt. Kennedy Drive.
Around 1:50 a.m., police responded to a report of gunshots in the area and upon arrival they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
