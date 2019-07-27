NOPD investigating 2 shootings Saturday afternoon

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Two separate shootings were reported Saturday afternoon (July 27), the first in Gentilly Woods and the second in the Willow Brook area of New Orleans East, according to NOPD.
NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said a man was shot near the intersection of Metropolitan Drive and Mirabeau Street around 1:55 p.m.
Then, about a half hour later, Barnes said said police were investigating a shooting in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard, after a juvenile was brought to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.
No additional details were immediately available. Anyone with information about either shooting is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.