Two men robbed at gunpoint outside of French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near the French Quarter Saturday morning.
Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Burgundy Street.
According to the victims, they were walking when they were approached by two unknown black males. One of the suspects brandished a silver gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied and the two suspects fled the scene on foot.
The suspects were seen fleeing up Burgundy before getting into a white Jeep Cherokee and fleeing up Esplanade Avenue.
If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimetoppers at (504) 822-1111.
