Two men robbed at gunpoint outside of French Quarter

Two men robbed at gunpoint outside of French Quarter
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near the French Quarter Saturday morning.
By Tiffany Baptiste | July 27, 2019 at 12:08 PM CDT - Updated July 27 at 12:08 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery near the French Quarter Saturday morning.

Police say the incident happened around 1:30 a.m. in the 1300 block of Burgundy Street.

According to the victims, they were walking when they were approached by two unknown black males. One of the suspects brandished a silver gun and demanded the victim’s property. The victims complied and the two suspects fled the scene on foot.

The suspects were seen fleeing up Burgundy before getting into a white Jeep Cherokee and fleeing up Esplanade Avenue.

If anyone has any information about this incident, they are asked to contact Crimetoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.