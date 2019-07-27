Zack: Typical Summer Humidity, Storms For The Weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The days of low humidity are now behind us as the humid summer conditions have returned just in time for the weekend.
As we go through Saturday and Sunday, it’s back to the summer norm. Morning sun will allow for temperatures to rise to about 90 before we pop the summertime downpours during the afternoon hours. Coverage over the weekend will be very typical for summer, around 40%. Always stay on alert for the lightning and heavy rainfall when these storms pop up on you.
Not much will change even into next week as it’s the doldrums of summer, a copy and paste forecast. There could be a disturbance dropping down from the north by the middle of next week and this may provide the focus for a slight increase in storms.
The tropics remain quiet and are expected to remain that way through the weekend.
