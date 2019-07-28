Former LSU player Drake Davis arrested for allegedly grabbing, pushing dating partner

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Former LSU football player Drake Davis, who was kicked off the team and already charged with domestic abuse, was arrested early Sunday for allegedly grabbing and pushing a dating partner, according to documents from the East Baton Rouge Parish jail.
On July 28 at around 3:33 a.m., a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a domestic disturbance. The witness showed the deputy of a video of Davis, 22, and a woman arguing, according to a probable cause document.
Davis was seen in the video being physical with the woman while arguing with her. The video also showed the woman pushing Davis away and telling him to get off her.
The woman told the deputy that Davis found out she was speaking with another man, and an altercation turned physical, according to the report.
Davis admitted to grabbing the victim by the arms and pushing her. He apologized for the incident, the report stated.
The former LSU wide receiver has a history of domestic violence with the victim.
On August 18, 2018, Davis was first arrested for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend. On August 20, Davis was ordered by Judge Don Johnson to have a 10 p.m. curfew. The state also requested Davis not to have contact with the victim.
Several weeks after the August arrest, Davis was arrested and booked into jail Sept. 16 with two counts of battery on a dating partner.
