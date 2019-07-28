Gun owners trade firearms for gas in hopes of making community safer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office and The Office of East Baton Rouge Parish District Attorney Hillar Moore partnered to host an event where community members can exchange guns for gas. The event was held at New Hope Baptist Church on Greenwell Springs Road Sunday, July 27.
Some participants brought guns they no longer wanted and exchanged them for a gas cards valued up to 200 dollars. Berry Bates, for example, exchanged his old rifle.
Bates says he feared holding on to the weapon could be a safety issue for his grandchildren.
“It was laying around the house, so I just said I’d get rid of it and get it out the closet because I have grandkids and great grandkids running around the house now,” said Bates.
District Attorney Hillar Moore says he hopes this these types of initiatives will help reduce gun violence across the parish.
“We hope that things like this generate some community interest, and we need to move forward,” said Moore.
Moore says organizers collected a total of 17 guns and gave a total of 1,300 dollars to participants.
Guns unrelated to crimes are destroyed. Stolen guns are returned to their owners.
