Motorcyclist killed after crashing into vehicle on St. Claude Ave.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - New Orleans Police say a man is dead after a motorcycle crash Saturday night.
The crash happened around 10:20 p.m. near the intersection of St. Claude Avenue and Egania Street.
According to investigators, a 38-year-old female was driving a vehicle northbound on Egania Street when she came to a stop sign. After stopping and checking for clearance, she proceeded into the intersection. At that time, a Kawasaki motorcycle traveling eastbound on St. Claude Ave. crashed into the driver’s side of the vehicle ejecting the rider.
The 47-year-old male rider was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Police believe speed was a factor in the crash. They do not believe that impairment played a part in the crash.
The crash remains under investigation.
Police have not released the name of the victim. The victim’s name and an official cause of death will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office upon completion of an autopsy and notification of family.
If anyone has any information about the incident, they are asked to contact Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis at (504) 658-6215.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.