Nicondra: Afternoon rains through the week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The forecast will not be that interesting for the next several days as we are getting into a fairly typical pattern with drier mornings and isolated storms in the afternoon. Mid-day storms dropped nearly two inches at one of our Metairie weather watchers homes, while many stayed mostly dry. Monday will be similar. Tuesday and Wednesday may have slightly elevated coverage with a trough grazing us to the north to help with the daytime heating. The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on an area of disturbed weather in the far eastern Caribbean. Right now development chances are low, but could improve as the system drifts west.