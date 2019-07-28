Nicondra: Summer rain pattern returns

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After our nice little summer cold front the low humidity is gone and the humid summer conditions are back for the weekend.
A few heavy down pours dropped more than an inch of rain on Saturday as a weak disturbance helped kick some energy across the area.
Sunday regular summer conditions are back in full force. We can expect sun early in the day allowing for temperatures to rise to about 90. Mid-morning into the afternoon summertime down pours return. Typical summer coverage around 40% will stick around for most of the week with a slight bump as another trough grazes the area just north of us.
The tropics remain quiet.
