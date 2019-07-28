NOPD: Man shot in Milan neighborhood in Saturday’s 5th shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A man was shot in the Milan neighborhood Saturday night (July 27), according to New Orleans Police, marking the fifth shooting reported that day.
The latest shooting was reported around 7 p.m., near the intersection of Amelia and South Liberty Streets. NOPD spokesman Juan Barnes said the victim was brought to the hospital in a private vehicle.
No additional information was immediately available.
Police were investigating two shootings Saturday afternoon, the first reported around 1:50 p.m. in Gentilly Woods, when a man was shot near the intersection of Metropolitan Drive and Mirabeau Street. A short while later, a juvenile was brought to the hospital after he was shot in the leg in the 5300 block of Michoud Boulevard.
Two fatal shooting were also reported in the early morning hours Saturday. A man was shot more than once in the 1200 block of Louisia Street just after 1:15 a.m., NOPD said. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Within the hour, another man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the 3700 block of South Liberty Street.
Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.