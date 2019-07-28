Zack: Sun & Storms For Sunday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It doesn’t get more copy and paste than the upcoming forecast and it’s not only for Sunday but really much of the upcoming work week.
As we finish out your weekend expect a mixture of sun and clouds with temperatures getting into the upper 80s to around 90. That is when we will pop those summertime downpours, usually by late morning into the afternoon hours. Of course any storm will be capable of producing heavy rains, dangerous lightning and gusty winds. Storm coverage today will be about 40% which is a typical day for this time of the year.
Like mentioned above, there really is not much change going into the new work week and maybe even beyond to next weekend. We remain parked in a stagnant weather pattern that will feature daily storms chances and highs of about 90. It could be worse, the record on this date is 99 set back in 1995 so thankfully we aren’t baking in that late July heat.
Tropically speaking, no areas are being monitored for development, however models are latching onto an area moving out of the Caribbean into the Bahamas later this week. There could be some weak development there but that would likely stay away from the Gulf.
