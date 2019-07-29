Army Corps deactivates Phase II flood fight

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Water levels along the Mississippi River have dropped prompting the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to move from Phase II to Phase I Flood Fight procedures.
This Flood Fight began in late October 2018 when the Mississippi River rose above 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage, and in February, Phase II was initiated when the river exceeded 15 feet.
Monday, the river at the Carrollton Gage was 14.68 feet returning the Flood Fight to Phase I.
Current forecasts show the river steadily falling to below 11 feet over the next 28-days. However, the corps will continue to monitor the river closely and take measures if necessary.
Phase I Flood Fight consist of working with local levee authorities to closely monitor the levees along the Mississippi River. Inspections on the Mississippi River levees from Baton Rouge and below on the east bank and Donaldsonville and below on the west bank will continue twice weekly until the water level drops below 11 feet at the Carrollton Gage.
