FOX 8 honored with 18 Press Club Awards including President’s Television Photography Award

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -WVUE FOX 8 News was honored with 18 Press Club Awards Saturday night at the organization’s annual ceremony.
Winners include Lee Zurik for ‘Medical Waste’ and ‘State of Unrest’, John Snell for ‘Coast in Crisis’, and Dave McNamara for FOX 8’s franchise Heart of Louisiana.’
A full list of winners:
Governmental political reporting—Lee Zurik—"Spears Investigation”
Environmental, science reporting-- John Snell—"Coast in Crisis: A Tale of Two Fishermen”
Sports Videography—Lance Washington—"Fight for Gold”
General News Videography—John Snell—"Coast in Crisis: Rock the Coast”
Medical/Health Reporting – Lee Zurik—"Costly Care”
Lifestyle Reporting – Dave McNamara—"Roots of Music”
Best Video Editing—Jon Turnipseed – “River Pilots”
Business Reporting—Lee Zurik – “Harrah’s Conflicts”
Best Documentary—Lee Zurik—"Medical Waste”
Best Sports Show – WVUE Sports Staff—"FOX 8 Live Tailgate: Saints vs. Cowboys”
Digital- Special Section—WVUE Digital Staff—"Coast in Crisis”
Best News Website—Ashanti Bailey—"NolaWeekend.com”
Feature Reporting—Dave McNamara—"Heart of Louisiana: Driftwood Art”
Best Station Promotion—WVUE Marketing Staff—"Welcome Back to School”
Best Use of Twitter—WVUE Staff- “Saints March to Home Field Advantage”
General News Reporting—Lee Zurik—"State of Unrest”
Best Weathercast—David Bernard
President’s Television Photography Award—John Snell (honors the best of first-place winners in television photography)
