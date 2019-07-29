FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #45: Saints Training Camp, First 3 Days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The Saints put on pads for the first time during their 2019 Training Camp as wide receiver Michael Thomas continues to hold out. On the latest episode of the FOX 8 Overtime podcast, the sports team analyzes the big takeaways from the opening weekend.
Chris Hagan on the team’s attitude about Michael Thomas holding out:
“I think the thing that kind of surprises me about it is that, speaking before camp, Mickey Loomis said, he admitted that in terms of the roster and the salary cap landscape, they’re in more of a ‘win right now’ mode than they are a longevity mode so you would think that would lead to getting a deal done to eliminate any and all possibility for a distraction rather than let this thing draw out.”
Sean Fazende on importance of Marcus Davenport’s growth:
“I don’t think there’s any one player that can be a difference maker to the team’s overall benefit than Marcus Davenport because if he is as good as Okafor last year, then good - you didn’t drop off. If he is not as good, that’s a problem but if he is better...then that defense which played very well toward the end of last year is even better so I think, not to put too much pressure on the kid, his development is so crucial to the overall impact of this 2019 Saints team.”
