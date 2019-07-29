LPSO: Bayou Blue man accused of raping young girl

Marvin Salgado, 25, of Bayou Blue, is accused of raping a girl younger than 13-years-old. (Image source: LPSO)
July 29, 2019 at 6:24 PM CDT - Updated July 29 at 6:24 PM

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Bayou Blue man is accused of raping a young girl, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (July 29).

Marvin Salgado was arrested Friday, LPSO said.

Investigators said Salgado is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13 years old. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on one charge of first-degree rape.

Salgado’s bond was set at $500,000, LPSO said.

No additional information was available, including the age of the victim or her relationship to Salgado.

