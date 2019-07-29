LPSO: Bayou Blue man accused of raping young girl

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A 25-year-old Bayou Blue man is accused of raping a young girl, the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office said Monday (July 29).
Marvin Salgado was arrested Friday, LPSO said.
Investigators said Salgado is accused of sexually abusing a girl younger than 13 years old. He was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex in Thibodaux on one charge of first-degree rape.
Salgado’s bond was set at $500,000, LPSO said.
No additional information was available, including the age of the victim or her relationship to Salgado.
Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.