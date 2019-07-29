LPSO investigating body found in Bayou Lafourche

THIBODAUX, La. (WVUE) - A body was found in Bayou Lafourche in Thibodaux Monday afternoon (July 29), according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s office.
The Thibodaux police department is assisting in the investigation, which shut down the bridge at Tiger Drive for a period of time. As of 4:30 p.m., the bridge had been reopened.
No additional information was immediately available, including the victims gender, age or cause of death.
FOX 8 will update this post as more details become known.
