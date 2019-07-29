Nicondra: Afternoon storms today, more widespread rain Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - High pressure to the east is helping to set up a rain gradient from west to east this afternoon. Much like yesterday, the River Parishes and Bayou parishes are more likely to see rain with less coverage as you move towards the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
A frontal boundary to our north will get close enough on Tuesday to help increase rain coverage quite a bit combined with plenty of tropical moisture settling over the area.
The National Hurricane Center is watching an area of disturbed weather in the eastern Caribbean. Chances for development are low at this time.
