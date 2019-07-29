Police: 15-year-old shot in the back during brawl

15-year-old shot in Houma
By Nicole Mumphrey | July 29, 2019 at 10:54 AM CDT - Updated July 29 at 10:54 AM

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A 15-year-old was shot during a fight with involving several teenagers, according to the Houma Police Department.

Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Good and Main Street around 9 p.m. in reference to large fight.

As the fight took place, someone fired a gun into the crowd which struck the 15-year-old in the back.

He was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Houma Police are in the process of continuing this investigation and need assistance identifying participants of the fight.

Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.

Copyright 2019 WVUE. All rights reserved.