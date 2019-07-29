Police: 15-year-old shot in the back during brawl

HOUMA, La. (WVUE) -A 15-year-old was shot during a fight with involving several teenagers, according to the Houma Police Department.
Police say officers were called out to the intersection of Good and Main Street around 9 p.m. in reference to large fight.
As the fight took place, someone fired a gun into the crowd which struck the 15-year-old in the back.
He was transported to the hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.
Houma Police are in the process of continuing this investigation and need assistance identifying participants of the fight.
Anyone with information is encouraged to submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433.
