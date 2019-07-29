Summer sun and storms Monday

Expect pretty typical Summer storm chances this week with highs near 90.
Tuesday, there may be a few more storms around as a frontal boundary sags southward to about the Louisiana/Arkansas line. That will be just enough to increase our rain and storm chances. Heavy rain that can lead to isolated flooding is possible each day.
The National Hurricane Center has marked an area of disturbed weather to watch in the far eastern Caribbean. Right now, development chances are low thanks to upper level wind shear.
