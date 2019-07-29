St. John Parish to begin disconnect procedures for delinquent water bills

ST. JOHN PARISH, La. (WVUE) -Beginning August 1, theSt. John Parish Utilities Department will begin disconnecting water customers in Cycle 1 (Reserve) with delinquent accounts of 180 days or more.
In a news release, the parish says because of irregularities in billing, the disconnect process has been dormant, but constitutionally, a public entity has no authority to set-aside, reduce, or otherwise forgive a debt owed to the public entity absent any error on the part of the public entity, including water.
Automated calls will go out to customers in Cycle 1 notifying them that disconnect crews will be delivering door hangers to customers with delinquent accounts. Subsequently, customers will have 5 business days to pay delinquent bills or arrange a payment plan before being disconnected.
Full payment and a $50 reconnect fee will be required to reconnect services.
Information will also be posted on all communication outlets and at the Parish Government Complex. Implementation will begin with Cycle 1 and proceed through Cycle 7 for accounts past due for 180 days or more moving toward accounts past due for 30 or more days.
