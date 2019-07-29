Storms likely Tuesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Deep tropical moisture and a weak disturbance will make storms likely on Tuesday. Some of the storms will produce heavy downpours and some street flooding in spots will be possible. If another two inches of rain falls at the airport, it will end up being the wettest July on record for New Orleans International. Records extend back to 1946.
After Tuesday, rain chances will lower and only spotty storms at most are expected for the rest of the week.
No tropical systems are expected to impact the Gulf over the next 5 days.
