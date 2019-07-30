Are service member’s brains different?

A new study from the U.S. Department of Veteran’s Affairs found that veterans and active-duty troops with combat related PTSD and mild brain injuries had larger amygdala’s than those of people with only mild brain injuries. The amygdala is the area in the brain that processes emotions like fear, anxiety, and aggression. Being able to see the size of the amygdala could lead to a screening tool to identify people at risk, and maybe even new treatments that target the brain.