Cyril Grayson giving full effort for hometown team

“On the way to the hotel we have a two hour break. I get to stop at home, and feed my dog. Peek in the door at my mom’s house, and just say hey, and go back outside. It gives me a chance to reset in between days. There’s nothing like home. There’s nothing like the hometown fans. A lot of people supporting me, and wanting me to be here. I feel comfortable here, I love it,” said Grayson.