Cyril Grayson giving full effort for hometown team

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - In day two of Saints camp, Cyril Grayson, Jr. showed fans why he was a track star at LSU. Grayson has speed to burn, and defensive backs are paying the price. The receiver has a tough task making the 53-man roster, but Grayson is ready for the challenge.
“It’s tough. It’s long nights, it’s early mornings. It’s mistakes that I learn from. That’s all it’s about. Most importantly give all my effort in this time. It’s only a short time of my life. Somebody told me yesterday, our life is like a vapor out of a tea kettle. It’s here, and gone tomorrow. I’m trying to think about that like here,” said WR Cyril Grayson.
“He made a play yesterday inside that was a good play. He can run. As camp continues here and we get into the preseason, we will have a chance to see, how can he help us on offense and how can he help us in the kicking game," said Sean Payton.
Grayson played his prep ball at Rummel, and grew up not too far from the Saints facility. Being around family is a nice break from the grind of camp.
“On the way to the hotel we have a two hour break. I get to stop at home, and feed my dog. Peek in the door at my mom’s house, and just say hey, and go back outside. It gives me a chance to reset in between days. There’s nothing like home. There’s nothing like the hometown fans. A lot of people supporting me, and wanting me to be here. I feel comfortable here, I love it,” said Grayson.
Playing in your hometown is no doubt helping Grayson get through camp. Today his grandmother, dad, and sister attended practice.
