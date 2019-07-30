FOX 8 Overtime Podcast #46: Saints Roster Projection

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - With a handful of training camp practices in the books and the NFL’s mandated roster cut down to 53 players looming large at the end of August, Sean Fazende and Chris Hagan look ahead to what the 2019 Saints will look like.
Fazende on the team’s overall approach to camp so far:
“What struck me most is how deliberate, business-like, matter of fact, it’s like ‘here’s today’s task, check it off, on to the next thing', no wasted motions, no shenanigans, no motivational tactics. I just think this is a deep team and a team that, mindset-wise, knows exactly what is ahead.”
Hagan on Ken Crawley’s outlook to make the team:
“He’s on a one year deal and you’ve kind of seen it. He had his shot, it obviously wasn’t working out, they went out and got Apple. I think for a team with the aspirations of the Saints, you cannot bet on ‘am I going to get good Ken Crawley or bad Ken Crawley today?’”
